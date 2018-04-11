VICIOUS RUMORS Announce Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour

Vicious Rumors promised a major announcement, and here it is. 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of VR's critically acclaimed Digital Dictator album. To celebrate this epic milestone, the band has decided to perform their metal magnum opus in its entirety, on a world tour in a city near you.

The Digital Dictator World Tour starts September 6th, and goes through the month of October in America, presented by Metal Thunder Entertainment, as well as a European tour to follow in October/November, presented by Eternal Rock Agency.

Back in 1988, Vicious Rumors only did a few festivals and hand full of tour dates. Who could have guessed that 30 years later, the band would embark on a full three month world tour, exposing this landmark album to a whole new generation, as well as a gift for the long time fans.

Like a fine wine, Digital Dictator has only gotten better in the last 30 years since its release In 1988. Digital Dictator is one of the defining albums of the US power metal genre, which influenced hundreds of bands, and thousands of fans, according to world wide press and music industry insiders.

Vicious Rumors moves forward with new albums on the mighty SPV/Steamhammer label, and with their blessing, with honor and respect for the late great Carl Albert, we invite you to be part of metal history and witness the power of Vicious Rumors and Digital Dictator live.

Dates and venues to be announced soon. Old photos and videos are great to relive the past, but be prepared for the metal onslaught in the present: The 30th Anniversary Digital Dictator Tour.

Vicious Rumors 2018:

Brian Allen - vocals

Geoff Thorpe - guitars

Gunnar DüGrey - guitars

Tilen Hudrap - bass

Larry Howe - drums