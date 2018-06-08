VICIOUS RUMORS Announce New DVD Release; New Tour Dates Confirmed

Bay Area Metal legends Vicious Rumors have announced a new DVD release and more Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary dates.

What started as a 4-week, 25-show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a European leg of dates for November in the works.

A special edition DVD, 666 Years Of Blood, Sweat & Cheers, from last year's crushing show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Germany will be available directly from the band starting August 31st at the first show of the tour in Santa Rosa, CA at the University Of Rock.

The DVD will be available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors social media sites. This will be a limited edition filmed with 20 cameras, high def audio and video masterful edited by Bernhard Baran. This full force footage and audio of the bands intense live power has been captured and will now be released with the 30th Anniversary Of Digital Dictator Tour.

Vicious Rumors will perform one of the most iconic metal albums Digital Dictator live in it's entirety. Old photos and videos are great to go down the memory lane but don't miss your chance to see and feel the power of Vicious Rumors live on this historic tour.

Dates:

August

31 - Santa Rosa, CA - University of Rock

September

1 - Red Bluff, CA - Statix Motorsports

2 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

3 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

4 - Portland, OR - Dante's

5 - Everett, WA - Tony V's Garage

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

7 - Lewiston, ID - Third Wheel

8 - Columbia Falls, MT - Silver Bullet Bar

9 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rendezvous pub

11 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

13 - Moorhead, MN - The Garage Bar

14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Biggs Bar

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

16 - Madison, WI - The Anexx / Red Zone

18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

19 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp

20 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

22 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

23 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

24 - Chesapeake, VA - The Riffhouse

25 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

29 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room

30 - Lakewood, CO - Silver Music Hall

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

2 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

3 - Bosie, ID - The Shredder

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Ventura, CA - Frost n Fire Festival

7 - Mesa, AZ - ed Club

8 - Tuscan, AZ - House of Barbs

9 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

10 - Odessa, TX - Gabby Doo's

11 - North Richland Hills, TX - The Hideout

12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Leo's Upstairs Bar

17 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Wherehouse Huntington Park