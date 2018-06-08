VICIOUS RUMORS Announce New DVD Release; New Tour Dates Confirmed
Bay Area Metal legends Vicious Rumors have announced a new DVD release and more Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary dates.
What started as a 4-week, 25-show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a European leg of dates for November in the works.
A special edition DVD, 666 Years Of Blood, Sweat & Cheers, from last year's crushing show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Germany will be available directly from the band starting August 31st at the first show of the tour in Santa Rosa, CA at the University Of Rock.
The DVD will be available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors social media sites. This will be a limited edition filmed with 20 cameras, high def audio and video masterful edited by Bernhard Baran. This full force footage and audio of the bands intense live power has been captured and will now be released with the 30th Anniversary Of Digital Dictator Tour.
Vicious Rumors will perform one of the most iconic metal albums Digital Dictator live in it's entirety. Old photos and videos are great to go down the memory lane but don't miss your chance to see and feel the power of Vicious Rumors live on this historic tour.
Dates:
August
31 - Santa Rosa, CA - University of Rock
September
1 - Red Bluff, CA - Statix Motorsports
2 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
3 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
4 - Portland, OR - Dante's
5 - Everett, WA - Tony V's Garage
6 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
7 - Lewiston, ID - Third Wheel
8 - Columbia Falls, MT - Silver Bullet Bar
9 - Calgary, AB - Distortion
10 - Edmonton, AB - Rendezvous pub
11 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live
12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
13 - Moorhead, MN - The Garage Bar
14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Biggs Bar
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge
16 - Madison, WI - The Anexx / Red Zone
18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
19 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp
20 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift
21 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
22 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
23 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII
24 - Chesapeake, VA - The Riffhouse
25 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone
26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
28 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
29 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room
30 - Lakewood, CO - Silver Music Hall
October
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
2 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
3 - Bosie, ID - The Shredder
5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Ventura, CA - Frost n Fire Festival
7 - Mesa, AZ - ed Club
8 - Tuscan, AZ - House of Barbs
9 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
10 - Odessa, TX - Gabby Doo's
11 - North Richland Hills, TX - The Hideout
12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
13 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar
14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Leo's Upstairs Bar
17 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Wherehouse Huntington Park