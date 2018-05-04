VICIOUS RUMORS – North American Dates Announced For Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour

San Francisco Bay Area legends Vicious Rumors have announced the first 37 US dates of the 30th Anniversary Digital Dictator World Tour 2018. 37 of 45 dates confirmed in the U.S. and Canada. The tour originally planned for 4 weeks has grown to 7 weeks due to the overwhelming response and demand!

Geoff Thorpe says: "Fans have asked us for years if we would do a Digital Dictator Tour! We're so excited to announce these dates! Playing the whole album live plus classics from our 39 year career."

The tour is presented by Metal Thunder Entertainment in the U.S. and Canada. Don't miss this chance to see and feel the power of Vicious Rumors live performing one of their most iconic albums in its entirety.

Dates:

August

31 – Santa Rosa, CA – University Of Rock

September

5 – Seattle, WA – Revolution

6 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

7 – Lewiston, ID – 3rd Wheel

8 – Colombia Falls, MT – Silver Bullet

9 – Calgary, AB – Distortion

10 – Edmonton, AB – Rendezvous Pub

11 – Regina, SK – Cloud 9 Live

12 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

13 – Moorhead, MN – The Garage Bar

14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

15 – Minneapolis, MN – Lee’s Liquor Lounge

16 – Madison, WI – The Frequency

19 – Des Moines, IA – The Gas Lamp

20 – Dubuque, IA – The Lift

21 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

22 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club

23 – Wilmington, DE – Bar XIII

25 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

28 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

29 – Wichita, KS – The Elbow Room

30 – Lakewood, CO – Silver Music Hall

October

1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

2 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Gem

3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

5 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

6 – Ventura, CA – Frost And Fire Festival

7 – Mesa, AZ – Red Club

8 – Tucson, AZ – House Of Bards

9 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

10 – Odessa, TX – Gabby-Doo Saloon

11 – Ft. Worth, TX – The Rail Club

12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

13 – San Antonio, TX – Fitzgerald’s

14 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It