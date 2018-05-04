VICIOUS RUMORS – North American Dates Announced For Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour
May 4, 2018, 34 minutes ago
San Francisco Bay Area legends Vicious Rumors have announced the first 37 US dates of the 30th Anniversary Digital Dictator World Tour 2018. 37 of 45 dates confirmed in the U.S. and Canada. The tour originally planned for 4 weeks has grown to 7 weeks due to the overwhelming response and demand!
Geoff Thorpe says: "Fans have asked us for years if we would do a Digital Dictator Tour! We're so excited to announce these dates! Playing the whole album live plus classics from our 39 year career."
The tour is presented by Metal Thunder Entertainment in the U.S. and Canada. Don't miss this chance to see and feel the power of Vicious Rumors live performing one of their most iconic albums in its entirety.
Dates:
August
31 – Santa Rosa, CA – University Of Rock
September
5 – Seattle, WA – Revolution
6 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
7 – Lewiston, ID – 3rd Wheel
8 – Colombia Falls, MT – Silver Bullet
9 – Calgary, AB – Distortion
10 – Edmonton, AB – Rendezvous Pub
11 – Regina, SK – Cloud 9 Live
12 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
13 – Moorhead, MN – The Garage Bar
14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar
15 – Minneapolis, MN – Lee’s Liquor Lounge
16 – Madison, WI – The Frequency
19 – Des Moines, IA – The Gas Lamp
20 – Dubuque, IA – The Lift
21 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
22 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club
23 – Wilmington, DE – Bar XIII
25 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
28 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
29 – Wichita, KS – The Elbow Room
30 – Lakewood, CO – Silver Music Hall
October
1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
2 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Gem
3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
5 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
6 – Ventura, CA – Frost And Fire Festival
7 – Mesa, AZ – Red Club
8 – Tucson, AZ – House Of Bards
9 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
10 – Odessa, TX – Gabby-Doo Saloon
11 – Ft. Worth, TX – The Rail Club
12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
13 – San Antonio, TX – Fitzgerald’s
14 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It