VICIOUS RUMORS Reveal More Details For Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary European Tour

San Francisco bay area legends, Vicious Rumors, kick off 2019 with an epic adventure returning to electrify the 70000 Tons of Metal Cruise. 60 bands and 120 concerts featuring Accept, Vicious Rumors, Nile, Riot V, Pestilence and many others and the 70000 Tons of Metal is ready to set out on the open Sea from Miami to Haiti January 31st to February 4th.

Geoff Thorpe says: "Its great to be back on board! We've had so many great times on the ship. The atmosphere there is like no other. What could be better than a 5 day metal festival on a adventure of a lifetime!"

The band is celebrating 40 years of metal in 2019 with a crushing DVD of the entire performance at the prestigious Bang Your Head Festival. The DVD is available in limited addition at all shows and directly through Vicious Rumors social media.

Vicious Rumors have announced the European leg of the Digital Dictator Anniversary Tour. Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands will see the band performing the legendary album in full.

Geoff Thorpe says: "After 45 kick ass shows in 2 month in America and Canada last year I can't wait to bring this power packed show to Europe! It's an honor for the guys and I that "Digital Dictator" is considered to be such a special album and we will deliver it with full power live."

Digital Dictator European Tour 2019 (with Air Raid, Magistarium)

April

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

4 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

5 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

6 - Irun, Spain - Club Tunk

8 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

9 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club

10 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club

11 - Lenzburg, Switzerland - Metbar

13 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta Metal Meeting

15 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

18 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

19 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

20 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

21 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Tattoo Fest

(Photos - Rockin’ Ryan Richardson)