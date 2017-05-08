VICIOUS RUMORS Start New Chapter In 2017 With Return Of Singer BRIAN ALLEN, Addition Of New Lead Guitarist

If you don’t know by now, Vicious Rumors is indeed a living entity; always progressing and evolving with time. 38 years and 16 albums later, the band promised some major announcements and here they are…

Vicious Rumors is proud to welcome back lead singer Brian Allen. Brian sang on SPV/Steamhammer albums Razorback Killers (2011), Live You To Death (2012) and Electric Punishment (2013). Brian, who left the band in 2013 for family reasons returns to the band with full force and power.

Geoff Thorpe says: “We’re so excited to have Brian back! Life really does have a funny way of coming full circle!”

Vicious Rumors is already working on a killer new studio album.

On another note, singer Nick Holleman left the band to pursue other projects. He may be leaving “the band”, but he’s definitely not leaving “the family”. Thorpe says: "With no bad feelings at all we wish Nick all the best and thank him for 4 great years of recording and touring!"

Well, they are not done yet! Vicious Rumors turns up the heat big time as they introduce their new lead guitarist from Portland, OR, Gunnar DüGrey. At only 18 years old, Gunnar is a world-class guitar player along the lines of virtuosos like Jeff Loomis, Vinnie Moore, Mark McGee, etc.

Thorpe comments: “His style, feel and general playing ability is out of this world!”

In the summer of 2017, the band will perform an exclusive German Open Air concert at the prestigious Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen as well as club shows. Vicious Rumors returns to the legendary Dynamo Club in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Zoom Nightclub in Frankfurt, Germany with fellow bay area legends Death Angel. The band will also perform german headline shows in Munich at the Backstage and in Marburg.

The only North American appearance is scheduled at Bossanova Ballroom in Portland, OR on June 24th

A full European headline tour is being booked by EAM booking agency for November (exact dates and support bands will be announced in July) with much more to be announced soon.

With power and strength the Vicious Rumors ball rolls into the future…the best is yet to come!

Tour dates:

June

24 - Portland, Oregon - Bossanova Ballroom

July

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Club (with Death Angel)

9 - Marburg, Germany - Knubbel

15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom (with Death Angel)

Vicious Rumors lineup 2017:

Brian Allen - vocals

Geoff Thorpe - guitars

Gunnar DüGrey - guitars

Tilen Hudrap - bass

Larry Howe - drums