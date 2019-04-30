VICTIMS Sign To Relapse Records; The Horse And Sparrow Theory Album Out In June

Stockholm-based hardcore crust-punk veterans Victims make their Relapse Records debut with their new album, The Horse And Sparrow Theory, coming June 28th.

Recorded by producer Karl Daniel Lidén (Bloodbath, Katatonia, Craft), The Horse And Sparrow Theory clocks in at twenty-eight minutes of relentless insurrection. Victims' uncompromising take on d-beat and hardcore is a definitive statement of intent, as the band is set to deconstruct the current socio-political climate, mass class division, industrialization, and the self-absorbed pursuit of greed and corruption. The track "We Fail" features a sample from speaker Brigadier General Stephen Cheney from the Swedish Institute of Internal Affairs, UI Podcast, episode "The Climate Change and Security - Nexus."

Issues the band: "We're really happy to release our new record through Relapse, a label we have great respect for. It feels like the perfect partnership for us, especially with this new record, which we feel is our most expansive yet in terms of sound and concept. We're very much looking forward to releasing this latest chapter in the band's history.”

The Horse And Sparrow Theory will see release June 28th on CD, LP, and digital formats. Preorders are available at Relapse.com.

Tracklisting:

“The Horse And Sparrow Theory”

“The Birth Of Tragedy”

“There’s Blood On The Streets”

“We Fail”

“Fire Below”

“The Sea And Poison”

“Hell Is Full Of Good Intentions”

“Revenge Of Our Fathers”

“The Horse And Sparrow Theory” video: