Victor Smolski's ALMANAC Premier "Rush Of Death" Lyric Video; New Album Out Now

An official lyric video for "Rush Of Death", the title track of Almanac's new album, can be seen below. Victor Smolski's Almanac have unleashed their third studio album, Rush Of Death, via Nuclear Blast. Order here.

Rush Of Death tracklisting:

"Predator"

"Rush Of Death"

"Let The Show Begin"

"Soiled Existence"

"Bought And Sold"

"The Human Essence"

"Satisfied"

"Blink Of An Eye"

"Can't Hold Me Back"

"Like A Machine"

Bonus DVD:

Live In Korea At Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival August 3, 2019, Jeonju Stadium

"Morituri Te Salutant"

"Prelude Of The Souls"

"Innocent"

"Hands Are Tied"

"Children Of The Sacred Path"

"Down"

"Empty Hollow"

"Hail To The King"

"Soundchaser"

"Self-Blinded Eyes"

Live In Minsk, Belarus, March 16, 2019, Club Republic

"Innocent"

"Self-Blinded Eyes"

"Hands Are Tied"

Live In Korea At JUMF, August 4, 2018, Jeonju Stadium

"No More Shadows"

Live In Moscow, Russia At Big Gun Festival, July 28, 2019

"Soundchaser"

"Rush Of Death" lyric video:

"Self-Blinded Eyes" Live In Minsk video:

"Bought And Sold" lyric video:

"Hands Are Tied" Live In Minsk video:

"Predator" lyric video: