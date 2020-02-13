Victor Smolski's ALMANAC Release New Rush Of Death Album Trailer: The Singers & Development In Sound (Video)

Victor Smolski's Almanac are set to unleash their third studio album, Rush Of Death, on March 6 via Nuclear Blast. In this new video trailer, Victor discusses he progress in sound and the singers on the album:

Pre-order Rush Of Death here.

Rush Of Death tracklisting:

"Predator"

"Rush Of Death"

"Let The Show Begin"

"Soiled Existence"

"Bought And Sold"

"The Human Essence"

"Satisfied"

"Blink Of An Eye"

"Can't Hold Me Back"

"Like A Machine"

Bonus DVD:

Live In Korea At Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival August 3, 2019, Jeonju Stadium

"Morituri Te Salutant"

"Prelude Of The Souls"

"Innocent"

"Hands Are Tied"

"Children Of The Sacred Path"

"Down"

"Empty Hollow"

"Hail To The King"

"Soundchaser"

"Self-Blinded Eyes"

Live In Minsk, Belarus, March 16, 2019, Club Republic

"Innocent"

"Self-Blinded Eyes"

"Hands Are Tied"

Live In Korea At JUMF, August 4, 2018, Jeonju Stadium

"No More Shadows"

Live In Moscow, Russia At Big Gun Festival, July 28, 2019

"Soundchaser"

"Bought And Sold" lyric video:

"Hands Are Tied" - Live In Minsk video:

"Predator" lyric video: