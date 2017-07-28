Victor Smolski’s ALMANAC To Release Kingslayer Album In November; Artwork Revealed

Almanac, the symphonic metallers led by ex-Rage guitarist Victor Smolski, will release their new album, Kingslayer, on November 3rd via Nuclear Blast.

Almanac stands for a new dimension of symphonic power metal, featuring three singers Jeannette Marchewka (Lingua Mortis Orchestra), Andy B. Franck (Brainstorm) and David Readman (Pink Cream 69).

In March 2016, Almanac unleashed their debut album, Tsar, which entered the official charts in both Germany (#74) and Switzerland (#87), followed by a European tour with Orden Ogan, as well as their own headline tour in spring 2017.

Within the past few weeks, Almanac completed the recordings of their second longplayer, Kingslayer, recorded at HeyDay Studios in Wuppertal, Germany.

"Our second strike is done," reveals Victor Smolski and explains, that "Kingslayer is the logical follow-up to Tsar, just more compact, heavier and faster. Our previous live experiences could be perfectly permitted during the recordings. The band got closer and well attuned, you can feel this unified energy within the new tracks. We took a lot of time and gave our very best. Kingslayer is a crafted metal album with a lively power sound!"

The cover artwork was once again created by Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Destruction).

Almanac recently played at the Masters Of Rock festival, where they presented the first two new tracks live, “Losing My Mind” and “Children Of The Sacred Path”. The concert will be part of the bonus live DVD, which will come along the limited first edition of Kingslayer.

Further details to follow.