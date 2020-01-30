VICTORIUS Discuss Space Ninjas From Hell Album Track-By-Track; Video

In the new video below, Victorius discuss their new album, Space Ninjas From Hell, track-by-track. The record is available now via Napalm Records.

The era of the Space Ninjas is not over yet! After an evil ninja clan joined forces with the dragon god to enslave the world, only a wizard could have stopped them before it was too late...

Thinking their lethal opponent had been defeated one and for all, mankind lived in peace for years... These mythical warriors, however, have not given up on their ruthless plans of conquering the world. Hidden in their secret headquarters on the dark side of the sun - the Cosmic Space Commando Base - the ninjas only waited to fully regain their power! Fueled by hatred, stronger and faster than ever before, armed with their uniquely improved weapons and ninja-skills, they joined forces with the dragon god again - and this time the world needs to pay!

Tracklisting:

"Tale Of The Sunbladers"

"Ninjas Unite"

"Super Sonic Samurai"

"Evil Wizard WuShu Master"

"Nippon Knights"

"Shuriken Showdown"

"Wasabi Warmachine "

"Wrath Of The Dragongod"

"Astral Assassin Shark Attack "

"Space Ninjas From Hell "

"Cosmic Space Commando Base"

"Shinobi Strike 3000"

