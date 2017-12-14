VICTORIUS Release Lyric Video For "Lazer Tooth Tiger"

Jurassic power metal. I bet you haven't heard about this before... but don't fret, Victorius are here to show you what this is about - on their upcoming EP, entitled Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus, which will be released on January 26th via Massacre Records.

You'll find all of Victorius' trademarks - a catchy and varied songwriting, the unique voice of front man David Baßin and a plethora of up-tempo power metal smashers - on this EP. The guitars deliver melodies galore, and the drums and bass hit the pedal to the metal from the very first until the last minute.

Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus was produced and mixed by Lars Rettkowitz at KR Music Studio, and mastered by Ronny Milianowicz at StudioSeven (Scanner, Eternal Fear, Lancer, etc.). The artwork was created by Stan-W Decker, who already worked for bands like Kissin' Dynamite, Masterplan and Serious Black.

A lyric video for "Lazer Tooth Tiger" can be found below. Pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Saurus Infernus Galacticus"

"Dinosaur Warfare"

"Legend Of The Power Saurus"

"Lazer Tooth Tiger"

"Razorblade Raptor"

"Flames Of Armageddon"

"Lazer Tooth Tiger" lyric video: