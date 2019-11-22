VICTORIUS Release "Shuriken Showdown" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Mighty Shinobi - Sharpen your Laser Katana and enter the cosmic commando base with Victorius’ brand new single, “Shuriken Showdown”, along with an official lyric video. Named after the well-known ninja game Shuriken Showdown, the intergalactic warriors continue with another chapter of their epic saga.

When the horizon drowns in crimson red, the synth-pop influenced power metal banger proves Victorius’ ability to craft marvellous sci-fi hymns once again. David’s remarkable voice, the futuristic soundscape and impressive riffs set the environment for this interstellar ninja-battle. Armed with hidden shuriken, a traditional yet effective ninja weapon, Victorius calls for the true ninja souls.

The “Shuriken Showdown” will guide you through the abyss of the universe framed by the most futuristic power metal in 2020. Find the video below.

Victorius will release their new album, Space Ninjas From Hell, on January 17. The new offering is packed with vigorous power metal tunes and bold anthems about the most intergalactic space adventure. Victorius take you to a world of Japanese myths, tales and frightening space ninjas.

Victorius on the new album: “Finally, a new chapter begins! January 17th 2020!!! Napalm Records!!! Mark the date, sharpen your laser katana and brace yourselves for the great cosmic NINJAWAR!”

Pre-order Space Ninjas From Hell here.

Tracklisting:

"Tale Of The Sunbladers"

"Ninjas Unite"

"Super Sonic Samurai"

"Evil Wizard WuShu Master"

"Nippon Knights"

"Shuriken Showdown"

"Wasabi Warmachine "

"Wrath Of The Dragongod"

"Astral Assassin Shark Attack "

"Space Ninjas From Hell "

"Cosmic Space Commando Base"

"Shinobi Strike 3000"

"Shuriken Showdown" lyric video:

"Super Sonic Samurai" video:

Lineup:

David Donatello / David Baßin (Vocals)

Danger Dirk 3000 / Dirk Scharsich (guitar)

Fing Fang Flo / Florian Zack (guitar)

Astral Andy / Andreas Dockhom (bass)

Fukushima Frank / Frank Koppe (drums)

(Photo - Steffen Runke)