Victory Records Founder Launches Mission Two Entertainment

After a historic 30 year run with close to 16 million albums sold and numerous platinum and gold albums and singles, the team behind Victory Records has launched Mission Two Entertainment.

“Same job, different name, bigger mission,” promises CEO / Founder Tony Brummel. “I started Victory Records in 1989 with $800. I made a different deal and I have not submitted like so many other ‘independents.’ I kept the entire staff. Let’s go!”

The inaugural release will be delivered by hardcore legends Cro-Mags, led by founder, bassist and vocalist Harley Flanagan. Debuting their first studio album since 2000 with the aptly titled In The Beginning, the album will be released on June 19th. The full-length features the latest single “The Final Test,” as well as the previously released “From The Grave,” featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. The NYC quartet recorded The Quarantine Show on March 15 live from New York City. “I first saw the Cro-Mags open for Venom in 1985 in Chicago when I was 13 years old after moving home from the Bahamas. After that show, I knew I was not going to college,” says Brummel. The band is rounded out by guitarists Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies), Gabby Abularach and drummer Garry Sullivan.

As one of the founders of the Salt Lake City punk scene, the reunited Insight will issue Reflection later this summer. The 19-track collection spans their short but blistering career with four brand new tracks, rare live tracks and vintage studio material. Brummel says, “Insight are a great band that my old band Even Score played with in Salt Lake City in 1990. Such an underrated band and better human beings.”

Don’t Sleep, led by ex-Dag Nasty / DYS / All frontman Dave Smalley, will release their full length Mission Two debut later this year, Turn The Tide, with Smalley adding, “It is a new era for hardcore and I am really happy with it.” Brummel adds, “DYS and Dag Nasty were huge inspirations for me and I love Dave, the band and their manager Matt Holmes.”

Mission Two Entertainemnt has also launched Amuxe Publishing as its cutting edge, dynamic, and risk taking independent music publishing entity. Amuxe Publishing is not only the home of Mission Two Entertainment artists, but has aggressively curated a talented and diverse roster of writers: Drew Giordano (Sonic Graffiti, Deadborns), Dan Snyder (Paper Lights, aReverie), Jessica Mar, Brodie Z, Menton J. Matthews III (Saltillo), Dan Guenther (Vein Collector, Missing in STARS), Jesse Sexton (Subtle Jones), Sasha K.A (American Dreamer), and Brian Barrett & Micaiah Walker of Polaroid Summer.

Mission Two Entertainment and Amuxe Publishing are aggressively looking for great artists of all genres.