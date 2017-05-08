Video Footage Of Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Live On Stage At Ride For Ronnie With LITA FORD, JEFF PILSON

The third annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally and Concert, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, took place on Sunday, May 7th, wrapping up at Los Encinos Park in Encino, California.

An all-star jam - spearheaded by former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler - also featured bassist Jeff Pilson (Dokken), guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), vocalist Lita Ford, and others. Together, this ensemble performed GN'R classics: "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine". Video footage, courtesy of Ravinder Pilson, can be enjoyed below.



