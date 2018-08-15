Video Of AEROSMITH On The Today Show Announcing Vegas Residency

Early this morning (Wednesday, August 15th), Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer of Aerosmith joined The Today Show ahead of a special performance to talk about the band’s just-revealed Las Vegas residency. “We want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith, but has a whole other element that we’ve never been able to do before,” Perry said.

Video of the band arriving at The Rockefeller Center Skating Rink in New York City, the interview segment, and a performance of "Love In An Elevator" can be seen below:

Aerosmith also performed "Sweet Emotion":

Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM.

Aero Force One Pre-sale begins August 16th at 9 AM, PT. General Public On-sale begins August 24th at 10 AM, PT. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.

In other Aerosmith news, the band are set to perform on The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 16th. The show airs on NBC at 11:35 PM, EST.