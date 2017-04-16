Video Of ERIC SINGER Q&A Session At Indianapolis KISS Expo 2017 Posted

The KISS Fan Expo 2017 took place in Indianapolis, IN on April 15th at Wyndham Indianapolis West. Drummer Eric Singer was their headlining special guest. Video of his Q&A session is available below.

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo is run by the fans, for the fans.

KISS recently announced a date at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario (north of Toronto) on August 18th. Tickets went on sale April 15th.

Find the complete KISS concert schedule at this location.