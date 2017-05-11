Video Of TODD KERNS Jamming GUNS N' ROSES With 14-Year Old Guitarist STRATTON WILSON In Nashville

On May 8th, Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric), performed a solo, acoustic charity show at The Basement in Nashville, TN; this served as a fundraiser for People For Animals.

At one point during the evening, Todd was joined on stage by 14-year old guitarist Stratton Wilson, who played Slash's parts - including the solos - during a very special rendition of "November Rain". Video footage can be seen below:

Another of the evening's highlights included Kerns covering "The Highwayman", originally written by Jimmy Webb, and later covered by country supergroup The Highwaymen - comprised of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Video footage can be enjoyed below:

Up next for Todd Kerns is a solo show in Los Angeles, CA on May 19th at Genghis Cohen.