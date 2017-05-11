Video Of TODD KERNS Jamming GUNS N' ROSES With 14-Year Old Guitarist STRATTON WILSON In Nashville

May 11, 2017, an hour ago

news todd kerns stratton wilson guns n' roses hard rock

Video Of TODD KERNS Jamming GUNS N' ROSES With 14-Year Old Guitarist STRATTON WILSON In Nashville

On May 8th, Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric), performed a solo, acoustic charity show at The Basement in Nashville, TN; this served as a fundraiser for People For Animals.

At one point during the evening, Todd was joined on stage by 14-year old guitarist Stratton Wilson, who played Slash's parts - including the solos - during a very special rendition of "November Rain". Video footage can be seen below: 

Another of the evening's highlights included Kerns covering "The Highwayman", originally written by Jimmy Webb, and later covered by country supergroup The Highwaymen - comprised of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Video footage can be enjoyed below:

Up next for Todd Kerns is a solo show in Los Angeles, CA on May 19th at Genghis Cohen.

 

 

Featured Audio

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews