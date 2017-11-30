Video Preview Of Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED's Florida Art Show / Sale

Rawk - The Art of Jason Newsted is underway at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth, Florida. The Grammy Award winner gave a tour for media on Thursday, reports Alanna Quillen of West Palm Beach TV Channel 5.

Newsted played bass for Metallica for nearly 20 years, and started creating art in 2004. He incorporates his musical influences into his art exhibit, which features an array of paintings and sculptures.

"The paintings look like the music sounds. It's the same energy, same heart, same brain, same hands that make the music. Direct transference," he said.

Newsted's works are for sale and proceeds will benefit two charities: Little Kids Rock, which promotes music education in schools, and the Perry J. Cohen Foundation that honors the life of one of the Jupiter teens lost at sea. The money will be used to help build an outdoor classroom, the Perry J. Cohen Wetlands Laboratory, at Jupiter High School.

Read more at this location, and watch a video preview below.