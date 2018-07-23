Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Confirms Sequel To Dirty Rocker Boys

Reality TV star, model, author, “Cherry Pie” girl, and now comedian Bobbie Brown has signed a deal with Rare Bird Books "to do the sequel to Dirty Rocker Boys. Book number 2 with my awesome ghost writer Caroline Ryder. We plan to make an incredible number 2. So excited!"

Bobbie Brown, who is also the ex-wife of late Warrant singer Jani Lane, and the ex-fiancée of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, published Dirty Rocker Boys in 2013 via Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.