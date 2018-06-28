Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Discusses Comedy Store Stand-Up Debut, Mentoring NIKKI SIXX' Daughter, New Book Deal And More; Audio

On this episode of Totally Driven Radio, Bay Ragni talks to reality star, model, author, world renown “Cherry Pie” girl and now comedian… Bobbie Brown.

Bobbie discusses her recent magazine cover shoot, mentoring Frankie Sixx (daughter of Nikki Sixx and Donna D’Erricho) as a model, her decision to go to comedy school, her upcoming comedy debut Friday night at the Comedy Store in Hollywood, a new book deal, and a possible bio-pic.

