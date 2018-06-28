Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Discusses Comedy Store Stand-Up Debut, Mentoring NIKKI SIXX' Daughter, New Book Deal And More; Audio

June 28, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock bobbie brown

Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Discusses Comedy Store Stand-Up Debut, Mentoring NIKKI SIXX' Daughter, New Book Deal And More; Audio

On this episode of Totally Driven Radio, Bay Ragni talks to reality star, model, author, world renown “Cherry Pie” girl and now comedian… Bobbie Brown.

Bobbie discusses her recent magazine cover shoot, mentoring Frankie Sixx (daughter of Nikki Sixx and Donna D’Erricho) as a model, her decision to go to comedy school, her upcoming comedy debut Friday night at the Comedy Store in Hollywood, a new book deal, and a possible bio-pic.

Listen below:

 



Featured Audio

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews