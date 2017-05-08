Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN On Relationship With WARRANT Members - “They Want Me Nowhere Near Them”; Audio

This week’s Totally Driven Radio podcast welcomes back model, reality star, author and famed Warrant video vixen, Bobbie Brown, who is also the ex-wife of late Warrant singer Jani Lane and the ex-fiancée of Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee.

During the interview she discusses if she is still interested in trying to do stand-up, how often does she or the girls say ‘this would be a great moment for the show’ (Ex-Wives Of Rock), if she still continues to write for a second book (a follow-up to Dirty Rocker Boys) even though no deal is in place, if she ever gets tired of people mentioning “Cherry Pie” to her, and recent social media fight with Jerry Dixon’s wife. She also comments on Robert Mason’s recent statement, that he had Jani Lane’s blessing, how her relationship is with the remaining members of Warrant and much more. Listen below.

Totally Driven Radio, the weekly radio podcast heard live every Thursday night from 8 - 11 PM, EST on the Totally Driven Entertainment Radio Network, hosted by Bay Ragni and Jimmy Jannetty, covers the world of sports and entertainment each week, as well as bringing you celebrity guests interviews.