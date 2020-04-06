VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY Release "Age Of Aquarius" Lyric Video

Greece-based experimental rock phenomenon, Villagers Of Ioannina City, have released a lyric video for "Age Of Aquarius", the title track of their new album, out now via Napalm Records.

"Age of Aquarius’” pulsating and picturesque expressiveness envelops the listener and engulfs them in a furious cabinet of psychedelic soundscapes. Alex’ echoing voice, swelling riffs and thundering drums float through the sophistication of the underlying composition, creating a deeply hypnotizing magnetic field. Villagers Of Ioannina City play themselves into a veritable frenzy - long, intense instrumental passages unfold their entirety in the listener's head. The myth-inspired rebirth in a harmonizing twinning with the deep natural connection closes the circle off Age of Aquarius.

Villagers Of Ioannina City prove that psychedelic heavy rock is one of the most versatile genres of modern times and radiate with their unique blend of post, kraut, stoner rock spiced with a palpable dose of folk elements. Turning back time, to bring back the sun: A psychedelic mantra for the new age.

Watch the clip below, and get the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome”

“Age Of Aquarius”

“Part V”

“Dance Of Night”

“Arrival”

“Father Sun”

“Millennium Blues”

“Cosmic Soul”

“For The Innocent”

“Sparkle Out Of Black Hole”

“Age Of Aquarius” lyric video:

"Father Sun" lyric video:

“For The Innocent” video:

Villagers Of Ioannina City are:

Alex (guitar/vox)

Akis (bass)

Aris (drums)

Kostantis (clarinet, winds)

Kostas (bagpipe)

(Photo - Nick Logiotatidis)