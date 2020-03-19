VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY Release "Father Sun" Lyric Video

Greece-based experimental rock phenomenon, Villagers Of Ioannina City, open the hallucinatory hollow for the newest atmospherically captivating offer, "Father Sun". The track is accompanied by an enthralling lyric video that has just been released via Napalm Records (watch below).

"Father Sun“ strongly represents Villagers Of Ioannina City’s essential message - to protect and enjoy mother earth, the holy rivers and the golden sun. The artistic symbiosis of shapes and light underline the lyric video and the band’s unparalleled sound-trademark.

Villagers Of Ioannina City on “Father Sun”: "For too long now, mother Earth has been sending messages that we are completely on the wrong trail. Let's see these strange days as an opportunity to reconsider and imagine what our lifestyle should be and what really really matters. It is vital to reconnect with the Earth and start thinking globally. We must set as our priority the prosperity of all human beings with respect and in perfect harmony with the nature. It is clearer now more than ever that we are truly connected and one's actions affect all of us. As quickly as a virus or something bad spreads without knowing borders or nations, so can love, kindness, good vibes and peace be spread among us. Wash away the fear, realize and embrace our unity with everything, act accordingly and that will be the beginning of the change you are waiting for.“

Opening with conjuring sonically ascending bagpipe melodies, that slowly weave into strong guitars riffs, a sonorous maelstrom off instrumental trance and Alex echoing strong vocal color will draw you right into their exploding musical blend. The protruding synthesis of rhythms, folklore elements and blazing soundscapes coalesces with the vibrant yet explosive atmosphere.

The band’s album, Age Of Aquarius, is set to be physically released via Napalm Records on April 3.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome”

“Age Of Aquarius”

“Part V”

“Dance Of Night”

“Arrival”

“Father Sun”

“Millennium Blues”

“Cosmic Soul”

“For The Innocent”

“Sparkle Out Of Black Hole”

“For The Innocent” video:

Villagers Of Ioannina City are:

Alex (guitar/vox)

Akis (bass)

Aris (drums)

Kostantis (clarinet, winds)

Kostas (bagpipe)

(Photo - Nick Logiotatidis)