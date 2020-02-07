VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY Release Single, Video For “For The Innocent”

Experimental rock phenomenon Villagers Of Ioannina City electrifies with their hooky first single, “For The Innocent”, alongside a hypnotic music video. The track appears on the band’s standout album, Age Of Aquarius, set to be physically released via Napalm Records on April 3, 2020.

Alex’s crooning, unique vocals accent the sludge-woven first shades of “For The Innocent”, drawing its listener into the track as it progresses into a psychedelic rock anthem. Gritty blues guitar riffs and driving drums are accented by folk instrument contributions to form a gusty vortex. Somewhere in between blistering traditional Greek elements and swampy-tinted rock, the oscillating soundscape creates its own magical sphere.

Accompanied by mesmerizing visuals, Villagers Of Ioannina City leads the listener through a sunburned aura coalescing with hallucinating images of dreamers and wanderers of mind – The Innocent. Represented by the fans themselves, this added an extra personal touch to the video. In spellbinding mania, the artful kaleidoscopic illusions carry “For The Innocent”.

Villagers Of Ioannina City’s unique synthesis of post, kraut and psychedelic rock influences underlined by a palpable dose of heaviness and Greek folk elements precisely hits the mark.

Villagers Of Ioannina City on “For The Innocent”: "We are really really happy to present to you our new video clip! Dedicated to all the dreamers, the deviants, the immigrants of life and the wanderers of mind! To all the innocent ones!"

The region of Epirus is famous for its landscape of mammoth mountains and holy rivers – and now experimental heavy rock. Villagers Of Ioannina City are deeply influenced by Greek nature and cosmic phenomena and infuse their unique brand of heavy psychedelic rock with folk instruments such as bagpipes, flutes and didgeridoos. Their second album, Age of Aquarius – originally released in September 2019 – will now be reissued by Napalm Records. Epirus may become the unlikely epicenter of the heavy rock universe: A mantra for the new age!

Tracklisting:

“Welcome”

“Age Of Aquarius”

“Part V”

“Dance Of Night”

“Arrival”

“Father Sun”

“Millennium Blues”

“Cosmic Soul”

“For The Innocent”

“Sparkle Out Of Black Hole”

“For The Innocent” video:

Villagers Of Ioannina City are:

Alex (guitar/vox)

Akis (bass)

Aris (drums)

Kostantis (clarinet, winds)

Kostas (bagpipe)

(Photo - Nick Logiotatidis)