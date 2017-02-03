VIMIC Featuring Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON Postpones March European Tour

Vimic has decided to reschedule their March European tour for November/December 2017, due to circumstances beyond the band’s control relating to the commercial release of new music. However, Vimic will be playing festivals this summer in North America and Europe.

“The band and I feel horrible but I want to give fans what they deserve which is new music in conjunction with a world tour,” says Joey Jordison (ex-Slipknot). “We WILL tour Europe in November/December of 2017.”

Vimic’s forthcoming new album, Open Your Omen, is quite possibly the biggest triumph of Jordison’s illustrious career. “The riffs, lyrics, and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot,” Jordison admits. “I started this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever. These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

Founded by Joey Jordison, Vimic combines heavy guitar riffs with unearthly drums patterns that Jordison is known for. When it came time to form the band, Jordison assembled a team of five extremely devoted, driven, and dedicated musicians: Kalen Chase (vocals), Jed Simon (guitar), Kyle Konkiel (bass), Matt Tarach (keyboards), and Steve Marshall (guitar).