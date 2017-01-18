VIMIC – Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON Comments On Upcoming UK Dates – “This Is Going To Be One Hell Of A Run And A Killer Kick-Off To The Future”

Vimic, the new project put together by Joey Jordison (formerly of Slipknot) are set to play their first UK shows this March. The release of their debut album, Open Your Omen will follow soon after.

Joey comments: "Hello to all our fans in the UK! It's about time, isn't it? It's been a long road getting here, but it's finally arrived and we're on our way soon. We are thrilled and excited to bring Vimic's music to you live, in the flesh and blood, and describe sonically what your support over the years means to all of us. This is going to be one hell of a run and a killer kick-off to the future! Thank you all!!!! We hope you'll come out and join us, as you are just as much a part of the band as we are. We look forward to seeing you very soon. Let's go!"

Vimic’s debut album, Open Your Omen (arriving spring 2017) signals the biggest triumph of Jordison’s storied career, as it came to life in the face of his most trying time. Jordison was diagnosed with the often permanently debilitating neurological condition, Acute Transverse Myelitis. He spent three months in hospital during 2012 and underwent a course of intensive physical rehabilitation and training. Not only did he achieve a full recovery, but he reached a new level of proficiency behind the drums.

“The riffs, lyrics and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot,” Jordison admits. “I did this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever. These guys and this album pushed me to not only re-learn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

UK dates:

March

28 – London – Electric Ballroom

29 – Birmingham – Institute 2

30 – Manchester – Academy 2

Vimic also features singer Kalen Chase Musmecci, as well as Joey's former Scar The Martyr bandmates Jed Simon (guitar), Kyle Konkiel (bass) and Matthew Tarach (keyboards).