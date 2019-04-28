VINCE NEIL Accuses Former Lawyer Of Overbilling, Refuses To Pay $190,000 In Legal Fees

The Blast is reporting that Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil is fighting back against his former lawyer’s demand for $190,000, with the rocker accusing his former counsel of overcharging him for years.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Mötley Crüe singer is denying owing his former lawyers the amount and claims their billing was inflated. He is in the middle of disputing the bill from the firm Howard & Howard Attorneys and their billing with the State Bar of Nevada.

Neil believes he was overbilled “for numerous legal services based upon his status as a celebrity. Many of the charges in Howard & Howard’s billing are questionable at best.” He takes issue with a specific bill where he was charged $1,784.50 for 4.3 hours spent on writing a letter relating to the case.

Read the complete report here

Chevy Court will rock to the greatest hits of Mötley Crüe as lead singer Vince Neil brings his solo tour to the Chevrolet Music Festival at 8 PM on Thursday, August 29, during the 2019 Great New York State Fair. All performances at Chevy Court are free with Fair admission. That day is a Three Dollar Thursday, which features $3 admission.

“Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe is a legendary talent and a great showman. This is a show for fans of the band but also for new and old fans of some of the greatest rock and roll ever recorded. We’re pleased to have him here and know that his fans are going to pack Chevy Court,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, performing all the Mötley Crüe hits, joins a diverse and growing roster of top national performers that includes:

- Bad Company, 8 PM, August 21

- Lindsey Stirling, 8 PM, August 23

- Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM, August 25

- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 2 PM, August 26

- Midland, 8 PM, August 26

- Why Don’t We, 2 PM, August 29

- Granger Smith, 8 PM, August 30

- Theory of a Deadman, 8 PM, August 31

- Lovelytheband, 1 PM, September 2

In addition, several national acts will perform on the Experience Stage in the New York Experience festival area on the western end of the grounds, including:

- Grand Funk Railroad, 7 PM, August 21

- Jackyl, 7 PM, August 24

- Pop Evil, 7 PM, August 25

- 38 Special, 7 PM, August 27

- Rick Springfield, 7 PM, August 31

Over the Fair’s 13 days, the Chevrolet Music Festival at Chevy Court and at the New York Experience Stage will feature more than two dozen national touring group performances in diverse genres. Chevrolet sponsors the performances on both stages.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and is a key piece of Governor Cuomo’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. Fair attendance is up more than 40% since the beginning of more than $120 million in investments, with 1.27 million people attending the Fair in 2018. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2. Information about the Fair can be found here.

(Photo - nysfair.ny.gov)