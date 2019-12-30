VINCE NEIL Cancels Solo Show In Ohio

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil had been scheduled to perform a solo concert in Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage on January 10th. That show has now been cancelled due to “circumstances beyond the artist’s control.” Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

Vince Neil currently has three other solo shows booked in 2020:

March

27 - Hollywood Casino - Columbus, OH

28 - Lawrenceburg Event Center - Lawrenceburg, IN

April

18 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK (with Steven Adler)

With over 700, 000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The tour saw the fastest sell out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows will be added in all new cities: San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums. Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Joan Jett. I am excited & if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy & all big hits. It truly takes a village & I have to say a big happy holidays & thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media & Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan & all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison.” - Bret Michaels