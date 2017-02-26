VINCE NEIL Confirms Shows In The States, Germany, Czech Republic

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has updated his solo tour schedule with the following concerts:

March

3 - Shooting Star Casino - Mahnomen, MN

18 - Peppermill Hotel & Casino - West Wendover, NV

31 - Fort Hall Casino - Fort Hall, ID

May

20 - The Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL



June

2 - Harrah's Casino and Hotel - Council Bluffs, IA

17 - The Starlight Amphitheater - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Biloxi, MS

July

14 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany

16 - Masters Of Rock Festival - Vizovice, Czech Republic

On December 17th, 2016 Vince Neil performed at the 105.7 WAPL's Xmas Bash at Waverly Beach in Menasha, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Looks That Kill"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Heaven And Hell"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls Girls Girls"

"Wild Side"