VINCE NEIL Court-Ordered To Pay $170,000 To Lawyers

Mötley Crüe vocalist, Vince Neil, has been ordered to pay his former lawyers $170,000 in a legal battle in which he accused them of overbilling him because he’s famous, reports Ryan Naumann of The Blast.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Federal judge has ordered Vince Neil to pony up $148,962 for fees and $21,207 in court costs for a grand total of $170,169.

Neil and his former lawyers at the firm Howard & Howard had been battling it out over the alleged unpaid bill. Howard & Howard demanded they be allowed to place a lien against Neil for an alleged unpaid $187,364 bill. The firm said they worked for Neil for years and were representing him in the civil assault lawsuit brought by a female fan. They said despite him not paying they continued to represent him but finally reached a breaking point.

Vince Neil is currently on tour with his solo band. Upcoming shows include:

July

11 - MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD (with Queensrÿche)

19 - Waukesha County Fair - Waukesha, WI

21 - Cotton Eyed Joe - Knoxville, TN

26 - Jackson County Fair - Maquoketa, IA

27 - Sterlingfest - Sterling Heights, MI

28 - The Big Growl at St. Joseph County Fair - South Bend, IN



August

2 - Hogs for Hospice BikeFest - Leamington, ON

3 - Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Mankato, MN

8 - CannaFest Music Festival - Grand Forks, BC

22 - PNE Summer Night Concerts - Vancouver, BC

24 - Kentucky State Fair - Louisville, KY

28 - Univest Performance Center - Quakertown, PA

29 - Chevrolet Music Festival at New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY

31 - Rock The Park - Calgary, AB