VINCE NEIL Court-Ordered To Pay $170,000 To Lawyers
July 8, 2019, an hour ago
Mötley Crüe vocalist, Vince Neil, has been ordered to pay his former lawyers $170,000 in a legal battle in which he accused them of overbilling him because he’s famous, reports Ryan Naumann of The Blast.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Federal judge has ordered Vince Neil to pony up $148,962 for fees and $21,207 in court costs for a grand total of $170,169.
Neil and his former lawyers at the firm Howard & Howard had been battling it out over the alleged unpaid bill. Howard & Howard demanded they be allowed to place a lien against Neil for an alleged unpaid $187,364 bill. The firm said they worked for Neil for years and were representing him in the civil assault lawsuit brought by a female fan. They said despite him not paying they continued to represent him but finally reached a breaking point.
Vince Neil is currently on tour with his solo band. Upcoming shows include:
July
11 - MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD (with Queensrÿche)
19 - Waukesha County Fair - Waukesha, WI
21 - Cotton Eyed Joe - Knoxville, TN
26 - Jackson County Fair - Maquoketa, IA
27 - Sterlingfest - Sterling Heights, MI
28 - The Big Growl at St. Joseph County Fair - South Bend, IN
August
2 - Hogs for Hospice BikeFest - Leamington, ON
3 - Vetter Stone Amphitheater - Mankato, MN
8 - CannaFest Music Festival - Grand Forks, BC
22 - PNE Summer Night Concerts - Vancouver, BC
24 - Kentucky State Fair - Louisville, KY
28 - Univest Performance Center - Quakertown, PA
29 - Chevrolet Music Festival at New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY
31 - Rock The Park - Calgary, AB