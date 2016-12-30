VINCE NEIL Gets Teamed Up With BOY GEORGE For The New Celebrity Apprentice Challenge - “I Was Complaining About Him Drinking In The Studio,” Says The CULTURE CLUB Frontman; Video

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil is among the celebrities competing on NBC’s The New Celebrity Apprentice, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over the Donald Trump role in the board room. The New Celebrity Apprentice will premiere on January 2nd, with two episodes.

After being divided into two teams (men and women), the new Apprentices’ first task will be to create a 10-minute “experience” for Tyra Banks’ TYRA Beauty, followed by the creation of a jingle (and video) for Trident’s “Cherish Your Teeth” ad campaign.

In a new preview clip, Culture Club singer Boy George, who is teamed up with Vince Neil for the ad campaign challenge, has a few words to say about Vince’s drinking. Watch below:

A list of the celebrities, and the charities they will be competing for, can be seen below: