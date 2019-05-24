VINCE NEIL Joins SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE On Stage For Cover Of MONTROSE's "Rock Candy"; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On May 19th, Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. They were joined on stage by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil for a cover of Montrose's "Rock Candy". Check out the fan filmed video below.

Billboard is reporting that Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s debut album of original material, Space Between, debuts at #4 on this week's Billboard 200 chart, granting Hagar his first top 10 album ever. The set opens with 40,000 equivalent albums units earned. The sizable sales week was mostly powered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer for the rocker’s tour that started in April. The sales start also marks Hagar’s third-largest sales week since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991.

While Space Between marks Hagar’s first visit to the top 10 as a solo act, he’s been heard on seven previous top 10s with his former band Van Halen (six between 1986-1996, and then one more in 2004), and two with the supergroup Chickenfoot (2009-20110). Notably, Hagar’s band on Space, The Circle, boasts former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, alongside guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham. Hagar previously topped out on the chart at #14 in 1987 with I Never Said Goodbye.

Space Between is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation":

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

Tour dates:

May

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)