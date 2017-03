L.A. Metal Summit In Tokyo is scheduled for May 13th - 14th at Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba, Japan. Acts scheduled for the event are listed below.

Saturday, May 13th: Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe), Tom Keifer (Cinderella), L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat.

Sunday, May 14th: Ratt, Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Slaughter, Enuff Z’Nuff.

More details to follow.