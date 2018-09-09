VINCE NEIL - Las Vegas Eastside Tavern Opening Soon

According to Eater.com out of Las Vegas, former Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has proven skeptics wrong and will be launching Vince Neil’s Tatuado tavern less than a mile from the Strip. The long-vacant, 3,000-square-foot, former Grind Burger and Tequila Restaurante space will become the destination centerpiece for the McCarran Village retail center at 360 E. Tropicana Ave., close to Paradise Road.

A familiar sight on Tropicana for travelers headed to and from McCarran International Airport, the bar is currently hiring, installing exterior signage and earlier this year secured a gaming license to install 15 machines.

An exact debut date or future opening hours have yet to be announced.

Vince Neil's tour schedule is currently as follows:

September

13 - The OC Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD

15 - Rock In Vivo Fest - Carolina, Puerto Rico

21 - Proof Rooftop Lounge - Houston, TX

28 - Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino - Lake Charles, LA

October

20 - The Mixx 360 Nightlife - Malden, MA

November

10 - RockFest 80s 3rd Annual Event - Miramar, FL

29 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

30 - The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA

December

1 - The Canyon At The Rose - Pasadena, CA

2 - The Saban Theatre - Beverly Hills, CA

8 - The Beachtown Music Festival - Vero Beach, FL

Fan-filmed video of Vince Neil performing "Girls Girls Girls" at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on February 23, 2018 can be seen below: