VINCE NEIL Mourns Passing Of Beloved Yorkshire Terrier - "She Had A Beautiful Life And A Horrific Sudden End"

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil has announced the passing of his five-year-old Yorkshire terrier. Vince and his girlfriend, Rain Hannah, revealed the tragic news via Instagram on Sunday.

A message states: "With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven. Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras. Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!! Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!!

"Cali touched every person she came in contact with and was loved by all. We wish we could have her back. But we know it’s the circle of life and she will come back to us in her next life. Thank you all for your support and love during these difficult times. We will be posting and sharing more photos of her as we have almost 6 years of beautiful memories with her. She had the ‘it factor’ and was perfect in every way. She had a pure soul, loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul.

"We always prayed for her protection and that she would never feel any pain. She had a beautiful life and a horrific sudden end. But she’s in heaven now and she got her wings. We will be patiently waiting to see her again. #justiceforcali #rip 7-8-2014 - 6-18-2020."