VINCE NEIL - New Tour Dates Announced Through December
June 18, 2018, 19 minutes ago
Vince Neil, lead singer of Mötley Crüe, has updated his tour schedule with several new shows - on both sides of the Atlantic. Confirmed dates are as listed:
June
30 - Dundalk Heritage Fair - Dundalk, MD
July
2 - Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Welch, MN
3 - Rivers Casino & Resort - Schenectady, NY
5 - The Rivera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY
6 - Meadow Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA
13 - Riverfront Concert - Detroit, MI
14 - The Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL
21 - Cannery Hotel And Casino - Las Vegas, NV
28 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, England
August
2 - Wacken Open Air Fest - Wacken, Germany
3 - The Porisphere - Pori, Finland
4 - The Jurassic Rock - Satakunta, Finland
18 - Firekeepers Casino - Battle Creek, MI
31 - The Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
1 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
13 - The OC Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD
15 - Rock In Vivo Fest - Carolina, Puerto Rico
21 - Proof Rooftop Lounge - Houston, TX
28 - Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino - Lake Charles, LA
October
20 - The Mixx 360 Nightlife - Malden, MA
November
10 - RockFest 80s 3rd Annual Event - Miramar, FL
29 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA
30 - The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA
December
1 - The Canyon At The Rose - Pasadena, CA
2 - The Saban Theatre - Beverly Hills, CA
8 - The Beachtown Music Festival - Vero Beach, FL
Fan-filmed video of Vince Neil performing "Girls Girls Girls" at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on February 23, 2018 can be seen below: