VINCE NEIL - New Tour Dates Announced Through December

Vince Neil, lead singer of Mötley Crüe, has updated his tour schedule with several new shows - on both sides of the Atlantic. Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

30 - Dundalk Heritage Fair - Dundalk, MD

July

2 - Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Welch, MN

3 - Rivers Casino & Resort - Schenectady, NY

5 - The Rivera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

6 - Meadow Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

13 - Riverfront Concert - Detroit, MI

14 - The Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

21 - Cannery Hotel And Casino - Las Vegas, NV

28 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, England

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Fest - Wacken, Germany

3 - The Porisphere - Pori, Finland

4 - The Jurassic Rock - Satakunta, Finland

18 - Firekeepers Casino - Battle Creek, MI

31 - The Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

1 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

13 - The OC Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD

15 - Rock In Vivo Fest - Carolina, Puerto Rico

21 - Proof Rooftop Lounge - Houston, TX

28 - Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino - Lake Charles, LA

October

20 - The Mixx 360 Nightlife - Malden, MA

November

10 - RockFest 80s 3rd Annual Event - Miramar, FL

29 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

30 - The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA

December

1 - The Canyon At The Rose - Pasadena, CA

2 - The Saban Theatre - Beverly Hills, CA

8 - The Beachtown Music Festival - Vero Beach, FL

Fan-filmed video of Vince Neil performing "Girls Girls Girls" at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on February 23, 2018 can be seen below: