VINCE NEIL On His Current Relationship With MÖTLEY CRÜE Bandmates - "We Don't Really Talk, We Text A Lot"

On June 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil took part in a Q&A session at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, helmed by radio host Miles Schuman, complete with audience participation. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

What's your relationship with the other guys (bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, guitarist Mick Mars) now, post-Mötley Crüe? Do you still talk to them often or no?

Vince Neil: "We don't really talk, we text a lot. Me and Nikki go back and forth, and Tommy's..."

What do members of Mötley Crüe text about?

Vince Neil: "Not much. Just like, 'Hey, bud. What's happening?' That's kind of it. I don't really talk with Mick much. But the other guys, yeah, we still keep in touch."

From what you do know about Mick, is he doing okay?

Vince Neil: "Yeah, It's funny. I have a home not too far from him, outside of Nashville, and I've never seen him. Mick is Mick. Like in the movie (The Dirt), just keeps to himself, puts himself in his basement and plays guitar. That's Mick."

The complete Q&A session can be seen below.

