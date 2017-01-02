VINCE NEIL On New Celebrity Apprentice Duet Partner BOY GEORGE - “He’s A Different Sort”

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil is among the celebrities competing on NBC’s The New Celebrity Apprentice, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over the Donald Trump role in the board room. The New Celebrity Apprentice will premiere tonight, January 2nd, with two episodes.

Neil, who is teamed up with Culture Club singer, Boy George, for Trident’s “Cherish Your Teeth” ad campaign, spoke with Billboard about his unlikely duet partner.

“He’s a different sort,” Vince tells Billboard. "We had our times together. For music fans, one of the tasks is me and Boy George do a song together. It actually turned out really good, so I can’t wait for everybody to see it."

Neil who is competing for the non-profit Keep Memory Alive, helping people suffering from Alzehimer's disease, says competing on the show was an eye-opening experience. “The hard part about the whole thing is the hours that you spend. You are up at 5 AM and don’t get back to the hotel at 10 o’clock at night," he says. "But everybody was so cool and got along. Jon Lovitz and I bonded. We had lunch every day and became good friends."

After being divided into two teams (men and women), the new Apprentices’ first task will be to create a 10-minute “experience” for Tyra Banks’ TYRA Beauty, followed by the creation of a jingle (and video) for Trident’s “Cherish Your Teeth” ad campaign.

In the preview clip below, Boy George has a few words to say about Vince’s drinking:

A list of the celebrities, and the charities they will be competing for, can be seen below: