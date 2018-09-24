VINCE NEIL Performs MÖTLEY CRÜE Classic "Dr. Feelgood" In Texas; Video

The Carlos Melendez Live Metal Channel has posted footage of Vince Neil performing the Mötley Crüe classic, "Dr. Feelgood", on September 21st at the Proof Rooftop Lounge in Houston, Texas. Watch below:

Mötley Crüe have been in the studio working on four new songs for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responds: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what were doing."

Vince Neil took to social media to share his excitement, stating, "Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!!"

In August, when Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee hit the studio with producer Bob Rock, the band's Facebook page was updated with the image below. Stay tuned for updates.

 



