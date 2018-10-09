VINCE NEIL Performs MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics With SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE; Video

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil joined Sammy Hagar & The Circle onstage at the High Tide Beach Party on October 6th in Huntington Beach, California to perform a trio of Mötley Crüe songs: "Kickstart My Heart", "Wild Side" and "Girls Girls Girls". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

The Carlos Melendez Live Metal Channel has posted footage of Vince Neil performing the Mötley Crüe classic, "Dr. Feelgood", on September 21st at the Proof Rooftop Lounge in Houston, Texas. Watch below:

Mötley Crüe have been in the studio working on four new songs for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responds: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what were doing."

Vince Neil took to social media to share his excitement, stating, "Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!!"

In August, when Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee hit the studio with producer Bob Rock, the band's Facebook page was updated with the image below. Stay tuned for updates.