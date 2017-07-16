VINCE NEIL Plays Abbreviated Headline Set At Bang Your Head Festival 2017; Promoter Issues Onstage Apology For Booking Him

BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen has checked in from his annual pilgrimage to the Bang Your Head festival in Balingen, Germany with another update:

"After an abbreviated set (approximately an hour of a 90 minute headlining slot), ex-Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was gone. Not only that, during the portion of time the band (consisting of Slaughter's current musicians) was on, they performed a handful of Mötley classics, as well as an extended (15+ minute) jam that consisted of covers, including Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath (Dio era) and plenty of guitar histrionics, but Neil was backstage! This distasteful scenario prompted longtime Bang Your Head organizer Horst Franz to make a public apology for booking Neil from the stage to a sea of disgruntled supporters. A full report, to go along with the daily photo galleries, will be posted on BraveWords.com soon."

Fan-filmed video from the performance portion of Neil's gig can be viewed below.

Photo by Mark Gromen