VINCE NEIL Pulls Out Of Labor Day Concert; KIX Named As Replacement

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has withdrawn from a scheduled Labor Day weekend solo performance in Monroe Township, PA but the show will go on with other musical acts, reports Marcia Moore of The Daily Item.

Neil withdrew from the September 6th show citing COVID-19 concerns, said Ben Ehrsam, co-owner of Susquehanna Valley Event Center.

As a replacement, Ehrsam has booked Kix, and Back In Black, an AC/DC cover band, to perform at the outdoor venue on September 5th.

Ticket sales will be limited to 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ehrsam said. Tickets can be purchased online at this location.