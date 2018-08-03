VINCE NEIL's Mother Loses Battle With Cancer - "She'll Be Missed By Me And Hundreds Of Others; A True Love Of My Life"
August 3, 2018, 36 minutes ago
Former Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil revealed last month that his mother was "battling stage four cancer." Sadly, she lost her battle and has passed away. Neil took to Twitter to pay tribute to his mother, "affectionately known as Grandma Shirley."
It’s with a sad heart that I tell you of the passing of my mom affectionately known as Grandma Shirley. She loved rock and roll and Facebook. She’ll be missed by me and hundreds of others. A true love of my life. Thank you for your concern and prayers. It meant a lot. God bless pic.twitter.com/muK4SNPzj6— Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) 31 July 2018
Life is so fragile and precious. We must kiss every moment in life - so we do not waste a single one. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/w13qvE6hYt— Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) 31 July 2018