VINCE NEIL, TODD KERNS To Open New Vegas Concert Venue

Just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Girls, Girls, Girls, on May 27th Vince Neil will be the first to take center stage and transform the Downtown Grand on 3rd Street in Las Vegas, Nevada with Mötley Crüe’s biggest hits, along with opener Todd Kerns & The Anti-Stars.

Gates open at 7pm, with admittance being restricted to those 21 years of age and older. There is no cover charge, however free general admission tickets are required and can be downloaded at this location. Note that the concert is first come, first served; based on availability.

This first-ever Free Memorial Day Weekend concert event will showcase 3rd Street as the resort's newest and largest music venue, reports Broadway World. Set between the two hotel towers, 3rd Street will be transformed by stage, lights and sound and Freedom Beat will be serving up the burgers while Hogs & Heifers, Triple George and Pizza Rock ensure that no picnics will be missed. Additionally, craft beers and cocktails will be served street-side and the Grand Casino will host a special Blackjack Tournament where 10 lucky rock stars will get the chance to play one hand against Vince Neil for a chance to win their share of $5,000 in cash. Further details can be found here.