VINNIE MOORE - New Guitar Lesson Video Streaming

In the first lesson from his new instructional column for Guitar World, Vinnie Moore looks at some ways in which to utilize pairs of notes that are an interval of a 6th apart. Watch the video below:

Vinnie Moore released his new album, Soul Shifter, in Europe and the UK back in February via Mind’s Eye Music / Cargo Records UK.

The follow-up to Vinnie Moore’s 2015 release, Aerial Visions, is Vinnie's ninth solo album features guest appearances by legendary artists Rudy Sarzo and Jordan Rudess, with Richie Monica on drums, Michael Bean (bassist from Vinnie’s Time Odyssey album), John Cassidy (keyboards), and John Pessoni (drums).

Tracklisting:

"Funk Bone Jam"

"Same Sun Shines"

"Kung Fu Grip"

"Mystified"

"Brother Carlos"

"Gainesville Station"

"Soul Rider"

"Mirage"

"Heard You Were Gone"

"Across The Ages"