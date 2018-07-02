VINNIE PAUL - First Photos Of Final Resting Place Revealed

On June 30th, drummer Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah) was laid to rest next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother Carolyn at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, TX. Below are some of the first photos of his resting place.

Speakers at Vinnie's service included Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott and SiriusXM DJ Jose Mangin. Fozzy's Chris Jericho, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and original KISS guitarist Ace Grehley were also in attendance.

More details will be revealed in the coming days.

Vinnie Paul was laid to rest in his forever hardware, identical to that of his late bandmate and brother... courtesy of none other than Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

He was buried in a custom KISS casket, offered as a gift at Vinnie's family's request. His brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was buried in the original prototype in 2004 after his untimely death.

According to records of the event, officers were dispatched to a dead-body call at 5:41 PM on Friday (June 22nd) on the 6900 block of Procyon Street (Paul lived on Procyon). Medical personnel were summoned, and Paul was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer added that responding officers did not take such further action as calling homicide detectives to the scene, further indication that Paul was considered medically deceased.

The Clark County coroner’s office has since picked up the investigation into the cause and manner of Paul’s death. The founder of the bands Pantera and Hellyeah died at age 54. Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said today that official cause of Paul’s death is still pending and would likely take several days to be issued.

Updates to follow.