VINNIE PAUL - "One Year Ago, The World Lost A Powerhouse Of A Man And Drummer"

Legendary drummer and Pantera co-founder Vinnie Paul, who went on to work with Hellyeah, passed away one year ago today, on June 22nd, 2018. The official cause of death was confirmed as an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease.

One year ago, the world lost a powerhouse of a man and drummer. You are so missed, Vinnie Paul. March 11, 1964 - June 22, 2018 pic.twitter.com/wbEXPBhLNU — Pantera (@Pantera) 22. Juni 2019



Thousands of fans gathered in Deep Ellum on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 to pay their respects to the legendary drummer. The Vinnie Paul Celebration of Life at the Bomb Factory honored the lifelong resident of Arlington. The atmosphere at the celebration is what Paul knew best — thousands of metal heads, dressed in black, fists in the air and screaming at full volume. It was only fitting that this is how fans celebrated his life and legacy.

“We’re not mourning Vinnie. Of course, the world is sad that he’s gone… but Vinnie’s memory will live on through his music,” said Guy Sykes, former Pantera tour manager.

Read the complete report here.

Single camera video of the entire Vinnie Paul - A Celebration Of Life event is available below.

In May, a photo of Vinnie Paul's grave marker was revealed on social media. The marker has been installed beside the grave site of Vinnie's brother, Dimebag Darrell.