VINNIE PAUL - Photo Of Headstone To Be Installed At Gravesite Posted

The Dimebag Darrell Universal Fans United Facebook page has posted a photo of late Hellyeah / Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul's headstone, which has yet to be put into place at his gravesite:

Hellyeah recently announced the title of their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, and new release date, Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music.

In a poignant moment during the band's set at a recent show, Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Kats (Katsilometes) presented the band with an official proclamation from the Clark County Board of Commissioners declaring May 11th, 2019 as “Vinnie Paul Day”, for his incomparable role as a musician, and helping make the Entertainment Industry in the City of Las Vegas what it is today. A portion of the proceeds from the sold-out show, were donated to The American Heart Association in honor of Vinnie Paul.

Welcome Home, the eagerly anticipated new album featuring the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 10 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including the first fiery song, “333,” recently released. Watch the official music video below:

As bassist Kyle Sanders so succinctly stated: “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever…and we know that.”

The latest 18-city headlining summer outing will kick off on Tuesday, July 23, in Atlanta, and will culminate in a special hometown celebration on Saturday, August 17, in Dallas, Texas. Full routing below.

Tickets are available now. In honor of Vinnie Paul, Hellyeah will donate $1 from each ticket sold on the tour to the American Heart Association.

Tour dates:

July

23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

26 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

August

1 - Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Distillery

3 - Denver, CO - Summit

4 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Hellyeah was formed in 2006 by Pantera founder/drummer Vinnie Paul, singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne), and guitarist Tom Maxwell (Nothingface) with bassist Kyle Sanders (Bloodsimple) and guitarist Christian Brady, who joined in 2014. The band has released five albums, culminating in the #2 Hard Rock album release Unden!able in June 2016. Their final album with Vinnie Paul, Welcome Home - a truly stunning album that does both Vinnie’s memory and groundbreaking legacy proud - is slated for release on Friday, September 27.