VINNIE PAUL's Girlfriend Talks Unreleased DAMAGEPLAN Music, Forthcoming "Drumming Up An Appetite" Cook Book

Drum legend Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah, Damageplan) passed away on June 22, 2018 at his Las Vegas, Nevada home, at the age of 54. Vinnie's longtime girlfriend, Chelsey Yeager, is featured in a new interview with Metal Pulp And Paper, speaking out for the first time since his death. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Metal Pulp And Paper: Months before Vinnie passed away, he had mentioned to the media that there was enough Damageplan material that was recorded before Dime’s death to make another album. The only thing he said that was missing was only the vocals. Vinnie said that he did not know what to do with the tracks, but he often thought about having some of Dime's favorite singers like Rob Halford of Judas Priest or Chris Cornell of Soundgarden to record vocals for the songs, but he did not have time to do it because he was focused on his band Hellyeah. Do you think those recordings will see the light of day anytime soon?

Chelsey: "I can't say for sure if those recordings will ever see that day, but it would be epic to have Rob Halford on there."

Metal Pulp And Paper: Vinnie also had plans in the works at some point to be able to publish a cookbook of his favorite recipes. Most of his fans, especially his bandmates, and usually anyone that was out on tour with him, knows he loved to barbecue. He lived for that. Is there anything you can tell us about if his cookbook is now in the pipeline to be released someday?

Chelsey: "His cookbook that he titled Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul is in the works. There are over 120 recipes that are saved and pictures to follow that will be in the cookbook as well. Not sure on an exact date when it will be finished."

