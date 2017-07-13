VINNIE PAUL Talks 25th Anniversary Of PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - "It Really Set The Tone For What Modern Day Metal Bands Do"

Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul - now with Hellyeah - recently guested on Grand Rapids, Michigan radio station WGRD and commented on the band's classic album, Vulgar Display Of Power, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Pantera bassist Rex Brown has opened up to Loudwire about exactly how close a Pantera reunion has come to happening.

According to Rex, gigantic offers have been made to Pantera to stage a reunion, with the bassist estimating “ten times” the amount the Misfits made at their Riot Fest performances in 2016. When Loudwire asked how close Pantera has come to accepting the offers, Brown replied, “Close.”

“I’d love to get out there and play those song again,” Brown added. “If everybody else was willing to do it, get us all in a room and get that water underneath the bridge all settled and make some music again, but it would be different, we’d be missing something.”